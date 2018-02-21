xattred now shows data and xattr sizes

Here’s a new beta-release of my extended attribute editor xattred, bringing it to version 1.0b4: xattred10b4

It’s also available in Downloads above.

This version incorporates code from Precize to give figures for the total size of xattrs, the data fork size, and the overall total size of the file being edited. I have placed these in the text box which was previously used to show the quarantine xattr, when that was added, as that is already shown in the xattrs displayed.

I hope that this makes better use of the window, and proves useful.

I still have to add Undo to this, and its Help book, before it is ready for release.