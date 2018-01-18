SystHist version 1 released: discover all the Apple updates on your Mac

I am delighted to release SystHist version 1.0, the first full release of my free tool to show details of all Apple’s system, security, and other software installations and updates on your Mac. This version fully supports El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra systems, including those running on APFS, and should support corresponding versions of macOS Server too.

The major change since the beta-release is the addition of a full Help book, which replaces the release notes. I have also tidied the menus.

SystHist version 1.0 is available from here: systhist10rel

and in Downloads above.