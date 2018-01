Adobe has just released version 28.0.0.137 of its Flash Player.

If you one of the dwindling few who still have Flash Player installed, you should update to this new version soon, as it includes an important fix to prevent Flash Player from disclosing information via an out-of-bounds read vulnerability. Otherwise, Adobe hasn’t provided any details of what has changed, but simply refers to “important bug fixes”.

The update is available from Adobe.