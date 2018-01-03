xattred 0.6a2 sees hidden files and folders, and more

I have been using the last release of xattred quite a bit, and spotted two relatively minor features in need of improvement. As they make quite a big difference to its usability, I thought that you might appreciate rapid fixes:

Version 0.6a2 can now see all hidden files and folders, and inside bundles. This enables you to view and edit the xattrs of any file or folder on your Mac, whether the volume is in HFS+ or APFS format.

When you double-click on the Table view to reveal the structured content of a binary property list, the lower text display now refreshes properly, and shows the full text content.

This new version is available here: xattred06a2

