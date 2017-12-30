xattr: lock, a log file lock

Type: lock
Subtypes: none
Serialisation: none
Data type: null-terminated UUID in UTF-8
Example: <38464634 36333134 2d354335 432d3445 32342d39 3334352d 31353830 30453841 31363738 00> «8FF46314-5C5C-4E24-9345-15800E8A1678 »
macOS: Sierra only
System use: only found in supplementary log files in /private/var/db/uuidtext
App use: none
Document use: none
Other usage: none known, although will probably be copied into logarchive bundles, which could be stored in various locations
Purpose: unknown
Information:
New with Sierra’s unified log, their content and function are unknown, but they appear to be written by the
logd service. Not seen in High Sierra.
The UUID which each contains may refer to a UUID in the main tracev3 log files.
