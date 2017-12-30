xattr: lock, a log file lock

Type: lock

Subtypes: none

Serialisation: none

Data type: null-terminated UUID in UTF-8

Example: <38464634 36333134 2d354335 432d3445 32342d39 3334352d 31353830 30453841 31363738 00> «8FF46314-5C5C-4E24-9345-15800E8A1678 »

macOS: Sierra only

System use: only found in supplementary log files in /private/var/db/uuidtext

App use: none

Document use: none

Other usage: none known, although will probably be copied into logarchive bundles, which could be stored in various locations

Purpose: unknown

Information:

New with Sierra’s unified log, their content and function are unknown, but they appear to be written by the logd service. Not seen in High Sierra.

The UUID which each contains may refer to a UUID in the main tracev3 log files.

Links:

Original page: 2017-12-28

Last modified: 2017-12-28