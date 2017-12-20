xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemCopyright, records copyright info

Type: com.apple.metadata

Subtypes: kMDItemCopyright

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary property list containing largely UTF-8 text

Example: <62706c69 73743030 5f102a68 7474703a 2f2f7075 726c2e6f 72672f74 68657761 6c746572 732f7269 67687473 2f737461 6e646172 64080000 00000000 01010000 00000000 00010000 00000000 00000000 00000000 0035> «bplist00_ *http://purl.org/thewalters/rights/standard 5»

macOS: Sierra, High Sierra

System use: only found in /Library, and rare there

App use: rare

Document use: more common

Other usage: none

Purpose: contains a copyright tag, usually the URL of the source’s copyright terms

Information:

As with all xattrs, this ‘sticky’ information can follow files around for a long time.

Tools: xattred, xattr

