xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemCopyright, records copyright info

Type: com.apple.metadata
Subtypes: kMDItemCopyright
Serialisation: none
Data type: binary property list containing largely UTF-8 text
Example: <62706c69 73743030 5f102a68 7474703a 2f2f7075 726c2e6f 72672f74 68657761 6c746572 732f7269 67687473 2f737461 6e646172 64080000 00000000 01010000 00000000 00010000 00000000 00000000 00000000 0035> «bplist00_ *http://purl.org/thewalters/rights/standard 5»
macOS: Sierra, High Sierra
System use: only found in /Library, and rare there
App use: rare
Document use: more common
Other usage: none
Purpose: contains a copyright tag, usually the URL of the source’s copyright terms
Information:
As with all xattrs, this ‘sticky’ information can follow files around for a long time.
Original page: 2017-12-18
Last modified: 2017-12-18