LockRattler 4.0b2 should play better with El Capitan

Thanks to those faithful readers who are testing LockRattler 4.1 on El Capitan systems, here is an updated version which addresses the following issues:

Should give a more meaningful result for the Gatekeeper Disk version, which was not supported until macOS Sierra. I am going to further improve this for the final release.

Should now Check for security update properly on El Capitan. It appears that El Capitan requires to run the command as root, but Sierra and High Sierra do not. So I now test for the macOS version, and if it is running on El Capitan you should be prompted to authenticate as an admin user, and allow the command to run properly.

This new version is here: lockrattler412

I greatly value your feedback, please, particularly on El Capitan systems which I am unable to test here.