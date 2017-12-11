xattr: template for type page

[article title = xattr: [xattr type], [general function or description]]

[tags always to include ‘xattr’, ‘extended attributes’; category always to include ‘xattr’]

Type: [type, excluding subtype and serialisation, e.g com.apple.metadata]

Subtypes: [subtype, e.g. kMDLabel]

Serialisation: [any serialisation observed, e.g. appending _7u5sdyunqij73ecjzmbzivu4zq]

Data type: [binary, UTF-8, ASCII, null-terminated, etc., followed by brief description of layout, etc. Hexadecimal content given in <>, text in «». If appears limited to a set, members listed as far as possible]

Example: [at least one example, if possible with interpretation of content]

macOS: [El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra]

System use: [whether seen in /System/Library and macOS contents of /Library]

App use: [whether seen in apps]

Document use: [whether seen in document files, any patterns of usage]

Other usage: [if any]

Purpose: [short description of the function of the xattr]

Information: [all other information known]

Tools: [tools which can be used to view or edit, any limitations]

Links: [references to websites and other sources of information]

Additional info: [optional, anything else of relevance]

Original page: [date of original article]

Last modified: [date of last change]