AutoPkg users can now deploy Consolation and more

AutoPkg is a framework for macOS which allows system administrators and similar to deploy software to managed clients, such as a corporate or institutional network. It supports distribution systems such as Munki.

If you use AutoPkg, thanks to recipes written by Jayce Piel, you can now deploy several of my free apps, including Consolation 3, KeychainCheck, T2M2, xattred, and DispatchView. Those scripts are available here, and have been submitted for inclusion in the main AutoPkg repository.

If there are other apps which you want included in recipes, please ask here, and hopefully Jayce will develop them.

Thanks to Jayce Piel for developing these and making them available.