Look No Spreadsheet: Woodpile now charts logs on its own

The second alpha release of my radically new log browser, Woodpile, now plots its own bar charts, saving you the hassle of exporting data in CSV format and importing them into a spreadsheet.

Feed it a logarchive file (it will happily make you one from your live logs, or other folders containing logs), and you can view the total log loads for every log file which has been written over the last three months or more, and the percentages for each of the processes which have written significant amounts to the log in that period.

The bar chart is colour-coded so that you can tell which log files are still available in the logarchive, and which they are, allowing in-depth analysis.

For anyone interested in macOS Sierra and High Sierra internals, or developing their own apps, the ability to browse quickly through many of the most important processes and look at these charts is fascinating. As Woodpile should work equally well with logarchives brought over from iOS, watchOS, and tvOS systems, this may be of great interest to those examining other Apple devices.

This new alpha is here: woodpile2

and in Downloads above.

Here are a couple of sample charts, using my own iMac’s logarchive going back to the end of June.

This shows total log load over the whole period. Logs held only in memory, and not written to disk, are shown in grey; log files written to disk and still accessible are in dark blue and red, and those which have now been purged from disk are in cyan and yellow.

This shows percentage log load for the Xcode app over the same period, using the same colour coding.

My next task in developing Woodpile is to add tooltips to this bar chart, so that hovering the pointer over a bar of interest will reveal its load, date and time, and the log file name in which those entries are contained. After that, I will be implementing click-to-open for those log files which are accessible within the logarchive.

Have fun exploring your logs!