Adobe has released an important security update to Flash Player

Adobe has released an update to its Flash Player, bringing it to version 27.0.0.170. This fixes a bug in which audio device selection wasn’t working in some instances, fixes freezing of contents when switching tabs in Firefox, and restores normal video rendering after minimising or restoring a Firefox window.

It also addresses a critical security vulnerability, in which type confusion could cause remote code execution. An exploit for this vulnerability has been found in the wild, although so far it has only been used in targeted attacks against Windows systems, apparently.

Anyone still using Flash should install this update soonest. It is available from Adobe’s download page.