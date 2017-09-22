Permissions repair tools updated for compatibility with High Sierra

I have ported my two utilities for dealing with permissions problems to Swift 3.2, and built them for compatibility with both Sierra and High Sierra.

PermissionScanner 1.0 is the first release of a tool which quickly scans a range of different folder sets, and identifies those to which the current user doesn’t have read or write access. This helps you diagnose problems with the permissions of preference files, in particular. This update is available from here: permscan10

RepairHomePermissions 1.0b2 is the second beta release of a tool which steps the user easily through Apple’s recommended procedure for repairing Home folder permissions. This update is available from here: rhpb2

