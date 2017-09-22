DispatchView and DispatchRider updated for High Sierra

I have now ported my utilities to explore the DAS and CTS activity scheduling systems to Swift 3.2, and built them using Xcode 9, so that they should now be fully compatible with both Sierra and High Sierra.

DispatchView 1.0 displays log excerpts from the DAS and CTS systems, making it much easier to trace their activities. It is invaluable when trying to diagnose problems in the dispatching of macOS activities. Its first release version is available here: dispatchview10

and in downloads above.

DispatchRider 0.3b1 is an experimental tool for scheduling your own background activities using DAS and CTS. This beta release is now available here: dispatchrider03b1

and in downloads above.