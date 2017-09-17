WordPress.com -> Twitter sharing has broken

Overnight, since 16 September 2017, the Sharing feature in WordPress.com blogs appears to have become broken.

Previously, tweets generated automatically by WordPress.com and posted to Twitter contained the title of the article, its link, and the associated image (if there is one).

Currently, those automatic tweets contain only the link to the article: the title and image do not appear. The only way that I can see of restoring normal tweets is to post them manually.

Hopefully normal sharing service will be resumed shortly.