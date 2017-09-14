Adobe has updated Flash Player

Adobe has released an update to bring its Flash Player to version 27.0.0.130.

This update fixes a bug in which the app behaves “abnormally” when the spacebar is pressed when in a text field, and adds support for the selection of audio output in the Flash Player Settings dialog – a new audio output tab is provided for that. It also fixes two “critical” vulnerabilities which could result in remote code execution.

The updater is available from Adobe’s site, and seems both important and worthwhile if you are still using Flash.