Over the last few days, Apple has pushed silent updates to Gatekeeper’s configuration data, bringing it to version 125, and to MRT’s configuration data, bringing it to version 1.22.

As is usual, Apple does not announce these updates, nor does it inform us what they change.

I apologise that this notification may be a little delayed, but I have been travelling for the last few days and without Mac access. Normal service has now been resumed, though.