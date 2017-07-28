Oracle releases surprise Java update

Oracle has released another Java update, only a week after it released 8u141, to fix problems in that update.

Update 8u144 fixes a bug in the previous update’s handling of Zip archives, which could cause some WebStart apps to fail to load when verifying unsigned JARs. Although Oracle’s release notes are not clear, this update doesn’t appear to contain any new security fixes. However, users who encounter problems with failure of WebStart apps will need to apply this update to address those.

It is available from here.