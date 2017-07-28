Apple pushes yet another security update

Apple has today pushed out another security update, this time to its Malware Removal Tool MRT, bringing it to version 1.20, which is the version number which the previous update, on 27 July, should have brought it to.

This is the fourth update which Apple has pushed out to security configuration files in the last three days. This may reflect heightened activity prior to staff going on summer vacation, rather than any changing threat environment.

As usual, Apple does not announce the update, nor inform us what has changed.