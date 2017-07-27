Apple pushes further silent security updates

Apple has just pushed another set of silent updates to the data files for security systems in macOS and OS X – this time for its Malware Removal Tool, MRT, and for XProtect. Strangely, the version of MRT remains at 1.19, although its content has been updated. XProtect configuration data move to version 1.0 2093: the last version number should have been 2092, but wasn’t actually incremented from 2091.

XProtect 2093 adds protection from OSX.Leverage.A, which is an old Trojan which was first protected against almost four years ago. Perhaps it is re-appearing?