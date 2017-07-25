Flash in the Pan: Adobe finally kills Flash

Adobe has finally announced what has been inevitable, and for most of us thoroughly welcome: as of the end of 2020, it will “stop updating and distributing the Flash Player”, according to this article on Adobe’s blogs.

If you create or publish content using Flash, you might want to migrate as quickly as possible to HTML5, rather than waiting another three years.

If, like me, you have to keep applying security updates to Flash Player to protect yourself from the many exploits which have been found – and exploited – the next three years can’t come soon enough. I cannot say that I’ll be sorry to see Flash go: I will be greatly relieved.