Consolation version 2.2 is here

I am delighted to announce the release of version 2.2 of Consolation, my free log browser for macOS Sierra 10.12, which is available here consolation22rel

and in Downloads above.

Significant improvements in this release include:

Works in two modes, either with the live system log, or standard exported logarchive extracts.

Can generate logarchive extracts.

Works with logs from macOS Sierra 10.12.x, iOS 10.x, recent watchOS and tvOS with unified log format.

New stepper control to make time period adjustment easier.

Completely revised and update Help book, including latest changes in Sierra 10.12.5, such as the loss of BOOT_TIME as a marker of a startup.

Bugs fixed variously.

Enclosed in the Zip archive is an important note about the need to run it as an admin user, as of Sierra 10.12.4.

I hope that you find it useful.