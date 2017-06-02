The Time Machine Mechanic, T2M2, version 0.7b1

Another new beta-test version of T2M2 is now available here: t2m2b7

and in Downloads above.

This makes two minor changes:

The format of the first line of reports is improved, re-ordering the information given.

Windows and documents are given default names which contain their date and time. This is based on the moment when the new window is created, and should help those saving analyses as reports.

I hope that this proves useful. If no further bugs or issues are reported, I intend adding a Help book and making this the version 1.0 final release in a week or so.