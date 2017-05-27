T2M2 can now make its own smarter backups, in 0.5b1

If you use Time Machine’s command from the menubar to Back Up Now, it doesn’t perform a backup anything like one that was scheduled. It is recorded in the log as a ‘manual’ backup, and can have problems if you are using multiple backup destinations too.

This next version of The Time Machine Mechanic (T2M2) tried to do this better: its major new feature is the addition of a new control which will start a new backup using Time Machine which is ‘auto’ style and should behave better with respect to the rotation of backup volumes.

This new version is available here t2m2b5

Changes in this version are:

rearranged controls,

added new feature to perform an immediate bakcup from the new button.

I think this is the complete set of features for the release version 1.0. If you want it to have additional features, please let me know. Otherwise I will concentrate on eliminating bugs, then offer the first full release once they’re fixed.