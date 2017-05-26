T2M2 can now analyse for up to 48 hours, and includes scheduling, in 0.4b1

By popular request, I have produced a new version of The Time Machine Mechanic (T2M2) which allows you to analyse up to 48 hours of Time Machine backups in your log. I have additionally introduced some initial analyses of problems detected in the scheduling systems (DAS and CTS) which can occur as a result of a known bug in Sierra, up to and including version 10.12.5.

The new beta release is available here: t2m2b4

and in Downloads above. Note that Downloads provides the next version 0.5b1, which contains additional features.

Specific changes in this version are:

increased maximum period of analysis from 24 to 48 hours,

added detection and running of basic analysis on performance of DAS and CTS dispatch when automatic backups appear to have become irregular. These are not run routinely, only when T2M2 considers them useful.

My goal in the next release is to add a button to run a one-off background backup, which may be an improvement on Time Machine’s current feature for manual backups.

I hope that you find this an improvement, and welcome your experience and comments here, please.