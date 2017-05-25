T2M2 now analyses multiple and manual backups in 0.3b1

Thank you to all who reported experience and bugs with The Time Machine Mechanic (T2M2) version 0.2b1. I have now tried to address those issues, and offer you version 0.3b1, available here t2m2b3

and of course in Downloads above.

I have expanded the documentation to include that available in other articles here, including the full account of lines in the report which it produces. I have also updated that article here to reflect changes in this version.

Specifically, this version should:

handle multiple backup destinations properly,

handle manual backups properly,

use better colours for its ‘traffic light’ indicator.

I hope that you find this an improvement.