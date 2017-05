TaskExplorer 1.5.0 can, on some macOS Sierra systems, prove unstable, resulting in crashes or freezes. Objective-See has just released version 1.6.0 – available from here – which should fix those problems.

It also fixes a potential synchronisation deadlock, and improves the user interface.

This update is therefore strongly recommended for everyone using TaskExplorer, particularly if you’re running Sierra 10.12.4.