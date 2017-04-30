Apple pushes silent update to XProtect and MRT for OSX/Dok malware

Apple has, over the last 24 hours, pushed silent updates which address the threat from the latest OSX/Dok malware, as reported here.

The macOS Malware Removal Tool (MRT) has been updated to version 1.16. Apple does not release details of what this addresses, but it most probably includes OSX/Dok.

The XProtect blacklist is updated to version 2090. This adds protection against two separate variants of OSX/Dok, dubbed OSX.Dok.A and OSX.Dok.B, and against OSX.Genieo.F, a new variant of OSX.Genieo, which is intrusive adware.

This push started at around 2100 UTC on 29 April 2017 and is apparently only now reaching some European users. If it doesn’t show up in the next 12 hours or so, you might like to give it a nudge using

sudo softwareupdate --background-critical

in Terminal.

If you’re unsure which versions are installed on your Mac, LockRattler (from Downloads above) will tell you.